81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says goodbye to a special officer

2 hours 23 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 8:18 PM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said goodbye to a special, four-legged officer. 

"K-9 Dusty," a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, served in West Baton Rouge Parish for nine years. He was laid to rest today after a long battle with brain cancer. 

Cpl. James Woody, Dusty's handler, says that Dusty risked his life several times to make sure he got home safely every night.

Dusty has been directly responsible for millions of dollars in drug seizures. 

WBR Parish is grateful for his many years of service.

Statement From the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office:

"Dusty has been an invaluable asset to our department and will be greatly missed. He was laid to rest today after a long battle with brain cancer. Our prayers tonight are with Cpl. James woody and his wife Hally for the loss of their beloved family member and respected officer within our department. Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here."

You can watch Dusty's tribute video on facebook here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days