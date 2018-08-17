The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says goodbye to a special officer

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said goodbye to a special, four-legged officer.

"K-9 Dusty," a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, served in West Baton Rouge Parish for nine years. He was laid to rest today after a long battle with brain cancer.

Cpl. James Woody, Dusty's handler, says that Dusty risked his life several times to make sure he got home safely every night.

Dusty has been directly responsible for millions of dollars in drug seizures.

WBR Parish is grateful for his many years of service.

Statement From the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office:

"Dusty has been an invaluable asset to our department and will be greatly missed. He was laid to rest today after a long battle with brain cancer. Our prayers tonight are with Cpl. James woody and his wife Hally for the loss of their beloved family member and respected officer within our department. Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here."

You can watch Dusty's tribute video on facebook here.