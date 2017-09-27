91°
The Warren Report: The Official Report on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy

1 hour 32 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 September 27, 2017 2:09 PM September 27, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
This updated edition of The Warren Report, compiled by The Associated Press, is the definitive guide to the U.S. government’s investigation of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

The AP first published the findings of the Warren Commission to help the general public understand the details of the report, which was both comprehensive and complex. People can read this updated account with its fascinating conclusions for an inside look at Lee Harvey Oswald’s attack on the president and its devastating repercussions.

Featuring photos from the AP archive and a special report, “The Lingering Shadow,” which first appeared in The Dallas Times Herald in 1967 to address Warren Report critics, this book is a must-read for lovers of American history and those curious about a singular event that changed the course of a country.

