The warmth continues into Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A mild and pleasant night ahead. We can attribute these conditions to being in between frontal systems, allowing for southwest winds to keep a little bit of moisture in the atmosphere. This is allowing for clear skies, and temperatures to drop slowly into the mid-50s overnight. That will be setting us up for another warm day on Sunday, as highs will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s across our area. Clouds will slowly increase late Sunday night, but the incoming cold front from the northwest will be dry.

Up Next: Sunny and cool conditions will ensue through the beginning part of the workweek, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low-to-mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Warming returns on Thursday, as highs break into the 60s ahead of a system that will bring showers back into the forecast late Friday and Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The cold front that moved through our area Friday night and Saturday morning is slowly approaching the east coast. It is also flattening out as it is having a tough time moving south into the Gulf. This will keep rain chances possible to the extreme southeast of our state, with the majority of the moisture staying offshore. A dry cold front will march through from the northwest late Sunday and early Monday, dropping highs to around 70° Monday, with more cooling through the beginning part of the workweek. Lows will continue to plummet around 40° Monday, and hover in the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Highs will stay in the mid-50s through the midweek, before warming returns on Thursday ahead of another approaching front from the northwest. Temperatures will break back into the above average range and near the 70s on Saturday as showers and storms will also returning late Friday, and stay through the day on Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

