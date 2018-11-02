The tailgating game is on hours before LSU and Alabama face off

BATON ROUGE - We're less than 24 hours away from LSU's biggest game of the year in Tiger Stadium against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Thousands of people will be on campus, and a lot of them have already claimed their tailgating spots.

“Look we're already fighting over spots and it’s not even 5 o'clock. You're not even allowed to set up yet,” laughs James Roy.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the match-up and that means tailgaters are giving it their all. A group in the Old Front Nine lot is making sure they'll be having fun before the game putting together a bar in the middle of their tent.

“I drew one on a napkin and then I went home and built it for the tailgate against Georgia,” said Travis Enshenko.

At that tailgate, fans started signing the original top, so Eshenko makes a new one for each game.

“It takes about 30 minutes to put it together, it’s not bad.”

Then there’s the endless amount of RV’s. In those lots, many bring out TV’s and tables making their space look like a living room. One group even whipped out a casket.

“We have our coffin here, it’s an ice chest,” said Josh Johnson. “We're going to bury an elephant [Saturday] so we're going to put it in the casket.”

Tiger fans are going big before they watch the football players do the same.