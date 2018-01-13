The stick crown: LSU gymnastics' new jewel

Baton Rouge, LA - "It was kind of like that chain some football teams has, Jay was throwing around some ideas like we should have some staple like that."

The "stick crown," a copycat of the famous Miami "turnover chain," is the first of it's kind in college gymnastics.

"The stick crown is for whoever sticks a landing and it's something new we wanted to do this season," says junior Lexie Priessman, "So whoever sticks lands it until the next person does and then you pass it on to them."

And the Tigers want it to become more than just some flashy head wear, but more of an accessory to their success in 2018.

The idea coming from assistant coach Jay Clark who simply wanted to find a way to motivate his team.

"All I know is when I watched the Miami Hurricane players seem to rally around that and the good times they were having with it and I saw the way they played with so much passion when it was involved i thought it might be a good idea for us."

"I think it's something for our team just to have fun to get our mind off of the meet and what's happening," added Priessman, "And if you're a little stressed it's something to you that's fun."

Her teammate Sarah Finnegan agrees, "Maybe it's some motivation for the next girl who's up to stick so she can steal the crown. But I think it is a great idea. The fans love it and we love it so we want our teammates to stick it. If I've done my job and I did my turn I want to pass it onto the next one."

And the stick crown was donned by plenty of winners in the season opener, with LSU putting up eight 9.9's or higher against Arkansas. A new tradition the Tigers hope helps them don their first NCAA title crown.