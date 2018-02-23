The stars at night are big and bright

Expect a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with warm temps back in the 80s. Temperatures will likely be near 82 degrees. Overnight, expect some cloudy skies with lows near 68. Baseball is looking good for tonight deep in the heart of the bayou.

The better chance for storms is brought by a weak disturbance today, but not enough to stop the highs from reaching the 80s. It will be the same on Saturday, but slightly lower rain chances. We are getting close to breaking the record for the total number of afternoons in the 80s for February. The mark is 12 and that was set last year. Saturday will make 11.

A cold front moves into the region on Sunday, which brings the best rain chances of the weekend. By next week, temperatures return to average late-February highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.