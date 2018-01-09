The seventies return, but so do the twenties

Mostly cloudy with highs near 65 with a "spritz" possible here or there. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 50s and an isolated sprinkle.

Well, it's a different day than yesterday. For one, we are a bit cooler than yesterday. It's still mostly cloudy, but the rain is gone and we'll likely stay dry through most of the week with the exception of Thursday night. Don't expect a repeat of yesterday morning though. As a front pushes through late Thursday and into Friday morning, this will bring showers, then cold temperatures will follow.

Before then though, high temperatures will reach the 70s tomorrow and Thursday afternoon. While the humidity is lower now thanks to yesterday's front, the lows will still be in the low 50s.

Back to the weekend though, freezing temperatures do return with sunshine. High temperatures may not even reach the 50s. As of right now, we are not expecting a repeat of the frigid temperatures of last week to return