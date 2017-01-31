The Ruby Slipper Cafe to open Baton Rouge location

Image via: TheRubySlipperCafe.net

BATON ROUGE – The Ruby Slipper Cafe will open its first location in Baton Rouge at the former Pei Wei location in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center on Perkins Road.

The restaurant is expected to be open Spring 2017, pending permit approvals. The restaurant serves southern breakfast, brunch and lunch along with cocktails.

The new location will be the sixth in Louisiana. The restaurant has five locations in New Orleans along with locations in Orange Beach and Pensacola.

"Our Ruby Slipper family is looking forward to expanding to Baton Rouge,"Jennifer Weishaupt, owner of The Ruby Slipper Café, said. "We are excited to share our own brand of Southern charm with another great Louisiana community."

The family-owned restaurant will feature "its signature twists on old Southern favorites," such as BBQ Shrimp & Grits and Eggs Cochon along with the cafe's cocktails.

To view the full menu and more information on the Ruby Slipper Cafe click here.