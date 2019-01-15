44°
The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry to headline Jazz Fest 2019

1 hour 30 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 January 15, 2019 12:03 PM January 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jim Pietryga

NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest will celebrate its 50th anniversary with huge acts like the Rolling Stones and Katy Perry later this year.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans-based music festival announced the full line-up along with dates for those acts. Katy Perry is scheduled to play Saturday, April 27. The Rolling Stones will play the following week, on May 2.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Full ticket information can be found here.

A full list of the festival's acts can be found below.

  • The Rolling Stones
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Katy Perry
  • Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band
  • Pitbull
  • Santana
  • Van Morrison
  • Al Green
  • Logic
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • J Balvin
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles
  • Gladys Knight
  • The Revivalists
  • Leon Bridges
  • John Fogerty
  • Chaka Khan
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Tank and The Bangas
  • Tom Jones
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Ciara
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Irma Thomas
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • The O'Jays
  • The Head and The Heart
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Jimmy Cliff
  • Ziggy Marley
  • Aaron Neville
  • Boz Scaggs
  • Galactic
  • Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Indigo Girls
  • Rebirth Brass Band
  • Mavis Staples
  • Los Lobos
  • Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason with Ellis Marsalis
  • Big Freedia
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Rita Coolidge
  • Buddy Guy
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • Better Than Ezra
  • Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
  • Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
  • Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
  • Ani DiFranco
  • the Radiators
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright
  • Shirley Caesar
  • Little Feat
  • Gregory Porter
  • Anders Osborne
  • North Mississippi Allstars
  • Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
  • The Mavericks
  • The Robert Cray Band
  • The Subdudes
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Samantha Fish
  • Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers
  • Big Sam's Funky Nation
  • Sweet Crude
  • Naturally 7
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  • The Rance Allen Group
  • Boyfriend
  • Davell Crawford
  • Regina Carter's Southern Comfort
  • Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective
  • The Bahamas Revue Band
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • Maria Muldaur's Tribute to Blu Lu Barker
  • Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters
  • Ricky Dillard & New G
  • John Hammond
  • Amanda Shaw
  • Marcia Ball
  • Sonny Landreth
  • Pine Leaf Boys
  • Nicholas Payton and The Light Beings
  • Deacon John
  • Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk
  • Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
  • Givers
  • Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba
  • Original Pinettes Brass Band
  • Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter, Jr. with special guests Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Ian Neville
  • 3L Ifèdé of Benin
  • George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
  • Bobby Jones & the Nashville Super Choir
  • Banu Gibson
  • The War and Treaty
  • Mdou Moctar of Niger
  • Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr.
  • Steve Earle & the Dukes
  • The Soul Rebels
  • Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
  • Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles
  • Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast
  • The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas
  • New Breed Brass Band
  • Kathy Taylor and Favor
  • Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa
  • James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars
  • The Django Festival Allstars
  • Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
  • Honey Island Swamp Band
  • Hot 8 Brass Band
  • Diassing Kunda of Senegal
  • Matthew Whitaker Trio
  • Jarekus Singleton
  • Ilê Aiyê of Brazil
  • Little Freddie King Blues Band
  • Amy Helm
  • John Mooney & Bluesiana
  • Eric Lindell
  • BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
  • Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti
  • Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars
  • Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • Charmaine Neville Band
  • Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns
  • C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band
  • Darcy Malone and the Tangle
  • Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
  • The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
  • Curley Taylor
  • The Bahamas Junkanoos
  • Alfredo Rodriquez and Pedrito Martinez
  • Marc Broussard
  • Rev. John Wilkins
  • James Carter Organ Trio
  • Northern Cree of Canada
  • Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
  • Jekalyn Carr
  • Betty Winn & One A-Chord
  • The Anointed Jackson Sisters
  • Toronzo Cannon
  • Dr. Michael White & The Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark
  • Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds
  • The Milk Carton Kids
  • Shades of Praise
  • Baby Boyz Brass Band
  • New Birth Brass Band
  • Pocket Aces Brass Band
  • Stooges Brass Band
  • Storyville Stompers Brass Band
  • The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
  • McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band
  • Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA & PC
  • Scene Boosters SA & PC
  • Original Pigeon Town Steppers SA & PC
  • 7th Ward Creole Hunters
  • Wild Red Flames Mardi Gras Indians
  • The Gathering of Chiefs: Walter Cook & The Creole Wild West MGI with Family and Friends
  • Northside Skull & Bones Gang
  • Chouval Bwa Traditionnel of Martinique

