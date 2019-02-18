The Red Stick Coquettes

BATON ROUGE - It's as simple as showing up and the sign says it all. Tucked away off the corner of Magnolia drive and Dalrymple is a small white sign that says 'come play croquet with us.'

"it's just a show up and play sort of situation," said Mary Jo Mayfield who plays each week.

Every monday morning not far from LSU's campus, you can find these ladies wearing all white. And they call themselves the 'The Red Stick Coquettes.'

"We'll teach them the game, teach them the rules and guarantee them a lot of fun," said Carl Jarratt the founder of the original Red Stick Croquet Club here in Baton Rouge.

In a world of contact sports, there's still a place for the time-honored game featuring hoops and mallets. 83-year-old Carl Jarratt started the Red Stick Croquet Club back in 1999, and now 20-years later, the group has expanded to it's first-ever all ladies club.

"We started out with three or four and it kept growing, now it's 10-to-14 ladies every week," Jarratt explained.

Each week Mr. Jarratt is there bright and early to set up the grass court before the ladies come flocking in.

"He sets things up for us, answers my question, gives us strategies and how we might better achieve our goals out here," said Mary Jo.

With a majority of the group retired an unable to play their golf or tennis, the nearly 200 year old game has offered up some fun for everyone.