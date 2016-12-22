The plunge ahead

Showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures near 69 this afternoon. A strong storm is possible. Overnight, lingering showers and clouds. Lows near 57.

A MARGINAL risk for severe weather exists today. While we are lacking a little on the instability, a strong storm isn't impossible so keep updated just in case.

Today is the last day of the annoying rain. A cold front also pushes through which brings a few thunderstorms with it. We could see a strong storm out of these, but the threat is low overall. Once this system finally pushes through, we will eventually see some clearing skies and sunshine for most of the week. An arctic outbreak then plunges into the United States likely breaking many cold temperature records. I don't think we'll quite be at record-breaking levels locally, but we will be very cold toward Thursday and Friday. The rest of the weekend looks fairly dry.

This past weekend likely made a dent in our drought and we are edging closer to this being the wettest year on record in Baton Rouge. We are already at #2.

