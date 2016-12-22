62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Trinity Episcopal Day School

1 year 9 months 6 days ago March 18, 2015 Mar 18, 2015 Wednesday, March 18 2015 March 18, 2015 7:55 AM in Community
Source: WBRZ
By: Helen Butts

BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Pre-K at Trinity Episcopal Day School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days