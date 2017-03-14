52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: St. Lillian Academy

1 hour 41 minutes 49 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 11:02 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Ms. K's class at St. Lillian Academy.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days