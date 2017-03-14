52°
The Pledge of Allegiance: St. Lillian Academy
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Ms. K's class at St. Lillian Academy.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
