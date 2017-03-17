65°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: St. Lillian Academy
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Mrs. Cindy's class at St. Lillian Academy.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly crash involving several cars, dump truck in Prairieville
-
Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Wearin' of the Green Parade
-
Wearin' of the Green Parade kicks off Saturday
-
LSU students question safety following abduction
-
Ascension Parish council votes to request Matassa's resignation