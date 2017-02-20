74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia

1 hour 40 minutes 43 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 9:07 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 3rd grade at Louisiana Key Academy, School of Dyslexia.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days