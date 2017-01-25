76°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gardere Christian Community School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the preschool class at Gardere Christian Community School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
