49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Gardere Christian Community School

50 minutes 8 seconds ago February 03, 2017 Feb 3, 2017 Friday, February 03 2017 February 03, 2017 9:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 4th grade at Gardere Community Christian School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days