59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The one that got away: Not the fish, but the $2.8M prize

4 hours 53 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2017 Dec 16, 2017 December 16, 2017 11:22 AM December 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Florida man is fighting a protracted battle with a fishing tournament over $2.8 million in prize money.
  
Phil Heasley caught a 6-foot fish at the White Marlin Open off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, last year. But he was denied the winnings because he and his crew failed to pass lie detector tests about whether they followed tournament rules.
  
A federal judge ruled against Heasley in June after a nine-day trial. The judge said Heasley agreed to the tournament's rules, which included possibly taking a polygraph.
  
Heasley, who lives in Naples, is appealing the ruling. In a statement to The Associated Press, he said, "I am not the kind of person to lay down and let anyone run over us with lies and junk science."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days