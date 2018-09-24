The Melting Pot closing its Baton Rouge location after 18 years

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - A fondue favorite is closing its doors this Saturday after serving the Baton Rouge area for about 18 years.

The Melting Pot announced on its Facebook page Monday that it'll be serving the last pot of fondue this weekend. The owners of the Baton Rouge franchise say they had hoped to sell the location after deciding not to renew the franchise agreement with the corporation, but couldn't work out a long-term arrangement.

"We decided several years ago not to renew our franchisee agreement with The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., but had hoped to sell the location," the post says. "However, we have been unable to work out a long term lease deal with our landlord, which makes it impossible to sell."

The restaurant's last day of business will be September 29. Until then, customers can enjoy a four-course Farewell Fondue meal all week long.