The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods

Baton Rouge- The Louisiana Red Cross and the St. George Fire Department went knocking door to door to each house hoping to install as many smoke detectors as possible.

"The incidents of fires being in homes is probably the majority of them, the difficulty is that they are not all working a lot of the time, You have a smoke detector present but the battery will either be absent or it will be worn down," said the Public Information Officer for the St. George Fire Department.

Earlier this week, two fires in the city claimed the lives of two people. During one of the fires, one smoke detector failed to work properly.

Having a smoke alarm in your home allows you to escape within two minutes. This improves your chances of escaping death or injury by 50 percent.

"I have grandkids and they live here with me," said Marta Espinal.

She has lived in the neighborhood for ten years. The red cross installed a smoke alarm in her living room.

"We all forget that sometimes the stove is on or something is cooking," said Marta.

The red cross is urging everyone to check their heaters as fall weather arrives.

"People start using their heaters for the first time this year particularly floor heaters space heaters, we typically see a rise in home fires," said Greg Roques, The Red Cross Communications manager.

Fire officials also recommend changing smoke detectors batteries every year, and replacing the entire alarm every 10 years.

The Red Cross provides free smoke alarms installations and home fire education. If you need a smoke alarm or want to learn more click here.