The Latest: Tech firms react to UK leader's call for curbs

LONDON - The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area. (All times local):



6:30 p.m.



Social media giants Google and Twitter are responding to British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that internet companies are complicit in terror attacks by giving extremist views "the safe space it needs to breed."



Representatives for the two companies issued statements on Sunday saying they've been working to improve the technology to identify and remove inappropriate content, including posts and files that are terror-related.



Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said: "We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content."



Google said, "We are committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems, and share the government's commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online."



London police haven't said what role, if any, social media or information from the internet factored into Saturday night's attack that killed seven people.



___



5:20 p.m.



Cricket rivals India and Pakistan have held a minute's silence for the victims of the London Bridge attacks amid enhanced security at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, England.



The West Midlands venue was hosting a game on Sunday as part of the two-week Champions Trophy tournament, which involves eight countries, including England.



World cricket's governing body says extra security had been put in place after the Saturday night attacks in the capital.



The International Cricket Council said in a statement that all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for after the attacks.



___



4:35 p.m.



London's police counterterrorism chief says the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the latest attack to strike Britain.



Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night's vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.



Seven people were killed in the attack and 21 are in critical condition.



Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is "clearly more to do" in the investigation.



He says the white van they used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge was rented by one of the men.



Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely.



___



4:25 p.m.



London's assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired "an unprecedented number" of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.



Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process.



Rowley says the injured civilian's injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.



The attackers were shot dead. Rowley says they had "already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately."



___



4:15 p.m.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian is among those killed in the terrorist attack in London.



Trudeau said in a statement Sunday he is heartbroken.



Trudeau says Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack and stands united with the British people.



He says the Canadian government will not provide more details about the citizen killed in Saturday night's attack out of respect for the family.



___



4:10 p.m.



British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London.



May visited King's College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalized after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.



The National Health Service says 21 people remain in critical condition.



A van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before its occupants got out and started stabbing people. Police shot three attackers dead.



Hundreds ran for their lives in the chaos.







