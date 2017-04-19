The internet is worried about La. native Richard Simmons

BEVERLY HILLS – People infatuated with the lifestyle of the rich and famous are confused – and chatting about it on social media – with the whereabouts of Louisiana native and celebrity fitness guru Richard Simmons.

Simmons, 68, hasn't been photographed in public in three years and E! News added to the speculation about his health and status Wednesday in a report about an odd post on Simmons' Facebook page.

I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” the post reported. It is perceived to be written by Simmons, but entertainment reporters question whether it was actually posted by Simmons himself.

Two years ago, Simmons told a newspaper reporter he was trying to leave public life. Since, bloggers and podcast producers have focused on his aloof lifestyle in digital reports.

A representative for Simmons told E! Simmons was hospitalized Monday for indigestion. Last year, he was hospitalized for dehydration.

Simmons was born in New Orleans and attended a Catholic high school there before briefly attending what is now UL Lafayette. Simmons later attended school in Florida and studied abroad before moving to California and became famous.

In March, police in Los Angeles conducted a welfare check at his home and reported he was “perfectly fine and happy.”

