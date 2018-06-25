The Heat is On

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another hot and humid day to start of the workweek, and we will see those heat index values return to the triple digits later this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will break through the day, eventually leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s by 8 AM, and 90s by the lunch hour. High temperatures will be reaching around 94°, with heat index values between 100-105° through the afternoon. The UV index will be in the extreme category, a 12 out of 12, so stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors through the peak afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the south. Clearing skies through the day will lead to mostly clear skies tonight, as muggy conditions linger. Temperatures will be slow to cool, staying in the 80s through the midnight hour. Low temperatures will eventually reach 76° overnight, as winds become calm into Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Warm temperatures continue through Tuesday, with chances for showers increasing through the midweek. This will help cool high temperatures off a bit, potentially leading to a below average temperature day on Thursday. Afternoon pop-up showers will continue to stick around the area, becoming more scattered as a potential wave of moisture from the Gulf could move onshore and help to cool conditions off through the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure along the west coast of Florida is keeping the Gulf States dry, but its influence is spanning across the Gulf of Mexico. This is moving moisture onshore, helping to keep dew point temperatures elevated and heat index values in the triple digits through Tuesday. The high pressure in the Gulf will begin to break down a bit and retreat toward the East Coast, which will open the door to frontal systems from the northwest to increase atmospheric forcings to allow for scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will still hover around average, but a wave of moisture from the Yucatan Peninsula could bring an influx of moisture and areas of downpours as we proceed toward the latter half of the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

