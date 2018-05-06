The heat is moving in

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A seasonal and pleasant night is in store, as temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be breaking into the 70s by 8 PM, into the 60s around midnight, and eventually bottoming out around 63° overnight. Skies will stay clear as winds will be light out of the north. Sunshine will continue on Monday as temperatures will be starting to warm into the 80s by 10 AM. We will get near 90° through the afternoon, with some inland spots breaking through. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, helping to keep dewpoints manageable.

Up Next: Fairly stable pattern setting up over this week, as strong high pressure to our southwest will keep skies sunny and temperatures warm. Winds will stay out of the north over the first part of the week, before turning southerly on Thursday. This will eventually push moisture into the region, setting us up for the potential for afternoon isolated showers and storms over the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is dominant, and camping out in Texas over the next 48 hours. A weak frontal system will move in from the northwest, slightly increasing cloud cover into Wednesday. The front will nudge the high pressure east and into the Gulf, which will in turn allow for a more southerly flow as we approach the weekend. Temperatures should stay elevated and hovering around 90°, but humidity will be increasing as winds will be coming inland from the Gulf. This will input enough moisture into the atmosphere for the possibility of afternoon showers and storms firing up over the weekend. A lot could still happen before then, so we will have to see how much strength and how quickly the high pressure departs into Florida as we near the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

