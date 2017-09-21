The game of his life: Johnny Johnson playing for his father

St. Amant, LA - "Football when you get in between those white lines it's just football but that was probably the best game of my life. He was definitely with me walking on that field that night."

For the first time Johnny Johnson took the field without his father in the stands. The St. Amant standout said goodbye to his dad on Thursday after a strong fight with cancer, before playing the game of his life Friday night.

The Gators defensive tackle racking up 3 sacks, blocking a kick and taking a pick-6 50 yards with his dad guiding him into the endzone.

"He always told me to do my best no matter what and do my best every play," said Johnny, "I always looked up to him so I had to have that special moment for him."

"Johnny elected to play and we were glad he did and he wanted to honor his father with his play and when he made that play and intercepted it, it was incredible, the sideline and the crowd it was amazing. People will be talking about that play for years at The Pit," said his head coach David Oliver.

For Johnny, Friday night will be a night he'll always remember. But now he's back on the practice field, playing the game they loved, motivated by his father's faith to keep playing.

"I'd say the biggest thing is that they shared a relationship with God. His father was a reverend and I think Johnny's faith will help him through this time."

"The faith that he had and the faith he put in us. He wanted to be there for other people more than himself. Even when he was really sick he didn't want to miss a game or preach at bible study. He would put himself before anybody else including me too."

Now Johnny is inspiring his family, teammates and the comunity, playing for his dad every snap.