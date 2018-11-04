55°
The Fehoka's brought the Haka once again for the big game

Saturday, November 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Tigers couldn't face-off Crimson Tide without a little pregame hype.

LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko met up with his family before kick-off and his father Vili and brother VJ brought out back for the traditional Polynesian chant with Breiden to encourage and inspire him against Alabama.

It started as something Fehoka would do with just his brother and dad before the game as the team walked down Victory Hill but Saturday it was a group effort with multiple family members and friends joining in on the chant.

The family was also on the field and performed for the student section hyping them up before the game.

