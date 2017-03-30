The Blue Dog 'I Voted' sticker considered collector's item

Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker featuring George Rodrigue's Blue Dog in now considered a collector's item.

According to a report from WWL, a survey on eBay found that the stickers are on sale for prices ranging from $4.99 to $50. The stickers were given to Louisiana voters when they cast their ballots during the November presidential election.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler created the Blue Dog sticker campaign to promote voter participation. He said that the campaign and the stickers is the "best investment" the state has made.

"The buzz from voters and the publicity generated for Louisiana has been amazing," Shedler said. "I had people calling who voted early or by overseas mail ballot who were mad they didn't get one, so I mailed them one."