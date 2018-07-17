The biggest question marks surrounding LSU football this season

BATON ROUGE - With college football talking season in full swing, head coach Ed Orgeron has a flurry of questions to answer with pre-season camp on the horizon in the coming weeks. Monday the SEC begins the conference media day circuit, with the start of its four-day SEC Media Days event in newly relocated Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's a list of the biggest questions marks we've come up with surrounding the LSU Tigers in 2018.

Will the ever-ending complicated quarterback situation finally come to an end?

- It wouldn't be a fall camp in Baton Rouge without the talk of quarterbacks and who will lead the Tigers offense.

- With the addition of Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, the question looms of whether or not it's his job to lose this fall camp.

- Of all four quarterbacks experience is a problem. Sophomore Myles Brennan leads the room in on-field experience with six games and 24 pass attempts last season.

Will Steve Ensminger solve the offensive deficiency and make LSU an elite offense in the SEC?

- With Canada out the door, the fan base is wondering if Ensminger can upgrade the offense and create explosive play-making.

- Ensminger knows the talent in the room, but can he create one-on-one matchups and get his best skills guys in position to make plays? As interim offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU's offense averaged 32 points and 465 yards per game over an eight-game stretch.

With a running back by committee approach, does LSU have a 1,000 yard rusher on the roster?

- Entering 2018 the Tigers are forced to replace their top three rushers from last season. Derrius Guice (1,251 yards(, Darrel Williams (820 yards) and wide receiver Russel Gage (232 yards).

- Senior Nick Brossette was described by Steve Ensminger as the Tigers most patient back at hitting the holes.

- Clyde Edwards-Helaire had the best spring of all the backs and is built to be a third-down guy.

- Newcomers Tae Provens and Chris Curry are also in the mix to push those returning backs.

Are the LSU wide receivers really the strength of this offense?

- With the addition of 73-year old passing game coordinator and long time NFL receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, LSU finally has a guru that can help a crop of receivers learn the value of meticulous route running.

- Former Texas Tech transfer and 1,000-yard receiver Jonathan Giles is a proven playmaker, but are the young group of wide outs ready to emerge and create a down field threat.

- With two guys listed at 6'6" and another at 6'4", the Tigers appears to have the Ferraris on the outside to be a vertical threat and take the top off a defense.

Who emerges opposite No. 1 corner Greedy Williams?

- Dave Aranda hinted at track star Kary Vincent Jr. as a potential candidate. Aranda said Vincent has "matured" and has an increased "football IQ".

- Red-shirt senior and Stanford grad-transfer Terrance Alexander is a proven and experienced veteran to possibly fill that gap.

- Scotlandville freshman Kelvin Joseph will be another guy LSU takes a close look at.

LSU and the kicker dilemma - Have Tigers have stabilized their place-kicker problem?

- Last season Orgeron bounced between Jack Gonsoulin and Connor Culp for a majority of the season, but never received the results he desired. Both guys combined to go 16-of-27 on field goals in 2017.

- This off-season Orgeron signed graduate transfer Cole Tracey from Division II Assumption College. He made 27-of-29 field goals including a long of 53. He also hit all 67 of his extra-point attempts.

Is a rejuvenated defensive line the strength of LSU's team?

- Many are calling it the year of the quarterback in the SEC, but realistically the league is as deep as it's ever been between the tackles. Mississippi State led the SEC last year in TFL's/play and sacks/play.

- Ed Orgeron called Junior Breiden Fehoko the best ineligible defensive line man last season. Now's he's paired up with LSU's emotional leader Rashard Lawrence on the front line.

- The Tigers finally have depth to rotate upfront. The depth chart is set with Lawrence, Alexander and Fehoko. But, add in guys like Tyler Shelvin and a crop of talented freshman and the Tigers are arguably three-deep at each position on the line.