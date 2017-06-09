63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The battle of the budget forces Louisiana lawmakers to open special session

2 hours 10 minutes 37 seconds ago June 09, 2017 Jun 9, 2017 Friday, June 09 2017 June 09, 2017 5:17 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have opened a 12-day special legislative session to try to resolve their differences over next year's $28 billion-plus operating budget.

The session began Thursday night, 30 minutes after the House and Senate were unable to reach an agreement on the budget bill in the final hours of the two-month regular legislative session.

House Republican leadership and the Senate couldn't come to terms on how much money to spend in the financial year beginning July 1. House Democrats sought to take up a Senate spending proposal, but they were blocked procedurally by Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras. As the time wound down, angry Democrats shouted on the House floor: "Let's vote!"

Both sides pointed fingers at each other.

The special session must adjourn by June 19.

