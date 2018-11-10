The 15th Annual Louisiana Book Festival is here with a roux of Lousiana Culture

BATON ROUGE- The 15th Annual Louisiana Book Festival is back with more music, food, and fun.

The festival was held Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. throughout Capitol Park in Downtown Baton Rouge.

The event featured chefs, cookbook authors, foodways as well as music historians and scholars, musicians, and more.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser bragged about the festival mentioning the great food and music.

"In Louisiana, it's not a real celebration unless you have some fantastic live music and something delicious to eat," said Nungesser.

The Baton Rouge downtown area was flooded with hungry curious people tasting, learning and simply enjoying the Louisiana culture. The best part of it all, every bit was free.

"We're always excited for the opportunity to celebrate Louisiana's unique culture, rich musical talent, and delicious cuisine at the book festival each year," said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. "We hope attendees take full advantage of all the fun offered at the festival. Best of all, just like our panel presentations, book talks, and other programs, there is absolutely no charge to listen to world-class musicians performing on the Entertainment Stage, or to sample the food prepared by renowned chefs in our Cooking Demonstration Tent."