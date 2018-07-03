Thai boys, coach in cave mostly in stable health

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - A Thai provincial governor says the 13 people who had been missing for more than a week have all had an "informal" medical evaluation inside the cave and most are in stable condition and none are in critical condition.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Tuesday morning that they used a field assessment in which red is critical condition, yellow is serious condition and green is stable condition.

He said: "We found that most of the boys are in green condition. Maybe some of the boys have injuries or light injuries and would be categorized as yellow condition. But no one is in red condition."

The 12 boys and their soccer coach were found late Monday still in the cave and it is not known when they will be able to leave due to flooding and other factors.