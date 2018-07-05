75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen

2 hours 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 9:52 PM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.
 
SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.
 
Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days