Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.



SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.



Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.