Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk

1 hour 27 minutes 39 seconds ago June 10, 2017 Jun 10, 2017 Saturday, June 10 2017 June 10, 2017 3:12 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAINFIELD, NJ - A woman was seriously injured after she fell six feet through a sidewalk access door while she was distracted with her phone Thursday.

The incident happened around noon in front of Acme Windows in Plainfield, New Jersey. Authorities say the 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting on her phone when she fell through the open door.

The Plainfield Fire Division pulled the woman from the hole and rushed her to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Workers reportedly had the doors open as they were doing repair work on gas lines in the area. 

The woman remains in serious condition.

