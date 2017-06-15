Texting suicide verdict to be announced Friday

BOSTON - A judge has reached a verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.



A court clerk said Judge Lawrence Moniz will announce his decision Friday in Bristol Juvenile Court in the trial of Michelle Carter.



Carter is charged in the suicide of her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside his truck in 2014.



Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter relentlessly badgered Roy through texts to act on his suicidal thoughts. They also say she told Roy to "get back in" his truck after he became frightened and got out.



Carter's lawyer says she tried to talk Roy out of suicide for months, but he was determined to kill himself.