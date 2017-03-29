Texas trooper: Multiple fatalities in church van-truck crash

Image via KSAT

UVALDE, Texas - A Texas state trooper says there are multiple fatalities in a head-on crash between a church van and a pickup truck in southwestern Texas.



Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports the van was carrying 14 people when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside. Hein did not know the exact number of deaths.



The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.