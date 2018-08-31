Texas suspect wanted in beating death of elderly Pasadena man arrested in Louisiana

Photo: ABC 13

PASADENA, Texas - A Texas man wanted for beating an 83-year-old man to death in Pasadena has been arrested in Louisiana.

According to ABC 13, Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, is accused of kicking and stomping Pedro Munive to death earlier this month. Reports say, Munvie was picking up cans when he was fatally beaten at his apartment complex.

Echavarria is in custody in St. Tammany Parish, according to sources. He will be sent back to Harris County to face the charges.