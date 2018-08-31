86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas suspect wanted in beating death of elderly Pasadena man arrested in Louisiana

2 hours 37 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 9:26 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC 13

PASADENA, Texas - A Texas man wanted for beating an 83-year-old man to death in Pasadena has been arrested in Louisiana.

According to ABC 13, Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, is accused of kicking and stomping Pedro Munive to death earlier this month. Reports say, Munvie was picking up cans when he was fatally beaten at his apartment complex.

Echavarria is in custody in St. Tammany Parish, according to sources. He will be sent back to Harris County to face the charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days