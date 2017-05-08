63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas stokes immigration debate with 'sanctuary cities' ban

2 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago May 08, 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08 2017 May 08, 2017 6:41 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AUSTIN - Texas has charged to the forefront of national debate over immigration as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the U.S. legally and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal immigration agents.

The new Texas law was blasted by opponents as the nation's toughest on immigrants since Arizona's crackdown in 2010. Opponents are now vowing a court challenge.

Abbott signed the measure on Facebook Live Sunday evening without advance notice, which critics say was to avoid protesters but the governor's office says was to take advantage of social media. The law allows police to inquire about the immigration status of anyone they detain.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days