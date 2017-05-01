66°
Texas stabbings suspect is 21-year-old student

1 hour 19 minutes 59 seconds ago May 01, 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01 2017 May 01, 2017 7:46 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: ABC7news

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.

University Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect as Kendrex J. White, who was armed with a hunting knife.

Cater says the attacker did not resist when officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Police say all the stabbings occurred within a one-block area. There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

