Texas stabbing suspect told police he didn't remember attack

1 hour 4 minutes 23 seconds ago May 04, 2017 May 4, 2017 Thursday, May 04 2017 May 04, 2017 1:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC News

AUSTIN - An arrest affidavit says the University of Texas student accused of stabbing four students, one fatally, told police he didn't remember attacking anyone.

Kendrex J. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday's campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. Attorneys listed for him didn't immediately return messages left Thursday.

The affidavit says after the 21-year-old was taken into custody he agreed to talk. When asked if he knew why he was there, he said, "Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon."

The affidavit says White told police it was possible he used a knife to hit someone, but didn't remember.

