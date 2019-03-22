75°
Texas sheriff's deputy critically wounded in shooting

Friday, March 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTSM
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (AP) - Officials in Texas say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a pre-dawn traffic stop.
  
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday after the deputy stopped a vehicle in San Elizario, southeast of El Paso.
  
The sheriff's office says someone in the vehicle started shooting as the deputy approached the driver. The deputy did not return fire, and occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
  
The sheriff's office says two people were arrested a few blocks from where the shooting happened and that deputies found a gun likely used in the shooting.
  
Officials say the wounded deputy underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.
  
Names of the deputy and those arrested were not immediately released.
