Texas school shooting suspect fired several shots

Photo; WFAA

ITALY, Texas (AP)- Officials say a 16-year-old suspect in a Texas high school shooting "engaged the victim" and fired several shots from a handgun before being confronted by a school district staffer and fleeing.

Ellis County Sheriff Chuck Edge didn't say how many times the 15-year-old victim was shot Monday at Italy High School. Authorities have said the girl was airlifted to a Dallas hospital.

Edge says both students attended the school in the tiny town of Italy, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Edge says the male suspect fired a semi-automatic .380 handgun. The teen fled the cafeteria after the confrontation with a staffer but was arrested by law enforcement on school grounds.

Edge says a possible motive is unclear. He also says he doesn't yet know what charges the suspect might face.

Italy Independent School District Superintendent Lee Joffre says that school will be held Tuesday and grief counselors would be on campus.