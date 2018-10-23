69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas police seek man who shot driver who had kids with him

4 hours 32 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 October 23, 2018 10:26 AM October 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Arlington Police
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a driver who they say sideswiped a car and then shot and wounded the other driver who had pulled over to exchange insurance information.
  
Arlington police say the victim was driving Monday night with his wife and two young children when another car sideswiped his vehicle while driving on the shoulder of the road. When the victim pulled over, police say the suspect began kicking his door and banging on the window. Police say the victim rolled down his window and the suspect opened fire.
  
Police say the victim was grazed by the bullet and was treated and released from a hospital.
  
They say the suspect is a man in his mid-20s who was driving a light-colored or silver car.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days