Texas police officer fatally shot while serving warrant

Photo: KXAN

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - A police officer was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant Monday afternoon, according to the City of San Marcos.

City officials said the officer was serving a warrant in the El Camino Real subdivision along with other officers when the suspect shot the officer multiple times.

The officer was wearing protective gear, but was seriously injured in the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital where succumbed to his injuries around 3:50 p.m.

According to KXAN, the officer has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Copeland. Copeland, who had a wife and four children, was reportedly working on what would have been his day off.

Govern Greg Abbott released a statement Monday, condemning the shooter and offering condolences to the officer's family.

Statement on San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/LIrZ7XCW10 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 4, 2017

The suspect was shot by police during a standoff with San Marcos and Hays County SWAT. He was transported to an Austin hospital, but his condition was not disclosed in the City of San Marcos' release.

