Texas police arrest armed man seeking to fulfill 'prophecy'

Sunday, December 30 2018
SEGUIN, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban San Antonio say they took into custody an armed man wearing police tactical-style clothing who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill "a prophecy."
 
Seguin police say a passer-by who saw the man carrying a handgun Sunday morning notified authorities.
 
An off-duty Seguin officer responded to the call and found the 33-year-old man carrying the loaded handgun, extra ammunition and a face shield.
 
Police said in a statement that Tony Albert was arrested on a drug charge and also a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
 
Police say he was taken to the Guadalupe County jail but online records didn't indicate he was being held there. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

