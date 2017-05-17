Texas newspaper: Baton Rouge is 'more than a pit stop'

BATON ROUGE – One Texas newspaper has highlighted Baton Rouge as the perfect destination for a summer trip.

"Baton Rouge deserves more than a cursory glance en route to New Orleans for its walkable downtown and rising dining scene," the The Houston Chronicle writes.



The paper writes that in the summer, it is easier to find places to stay as hotel rooms in the fall can get booked quickly with football season in full swing.



"Good luck getting a hotel during a Louisiana State University home-football game weekend," the newspaper writes.



The report advises for tourists to visit the Louisiana Old State Capitol, a plantation home along with the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tourists are also advised to dine at Baton Rouge staples such as Poor Boy Lloyd's. Beausoleil, Overpass Merchant and City Park Brasserie and Bar are also on the list of restaurants for tourists to visit.

