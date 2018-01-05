Texas man who took girls says he found mom dead

DALLAS - An affidavit in the kidnapping charge against a Texas man wanted for questioning in the death of a woman and the abduction of her two daughters says he texted his mother to say he found the woman dead.

The FBI special agent affidavit unsealed Thursday says Terry Allen Miles texted his mother using one of the daughter's cellphones to say he had "came home to something bad" and he had left with the kids. His text blamed Bates' boyfriend.

Investigators say Miles was the roommate of Tonya Bates. Police in suburban Austin, Texas, did a welfare check on Bates Saturday at the request of her co-workers and found her dead of apparent blunt force trauma and her daughters missing.

Miles was arrested Wednesday night in southern Colorado.