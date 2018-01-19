35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas man sues cop who mistook him for thief, shot him

7 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2018 Jan 18, 2018 January 18, 2018 6:52 PM January 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFAA
DALLAS (AP) - A black man shot by a police officer who mistook him for a thief as he tried to unlock his own truck has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Dallas suburb where the shooting happened and the since-fired officer.
  
Lyndo Jones, who was injured in the November shooting, filed the lawsuit Thursday, saying his recovery has been "fraught with multiple returns to emergency rooms."
  
The lawsuit seeks "answers and compensation" from former officer Derick Wiley and the city of Mesquite.
  
Wiley, who also is black, was fired for use-of-force violations after the shooting. A grand jury indicted him in December on an aggravated assault charge.
  
A spokesman for Mesquite said the city had no comment on the lawsuit.

