Texas man loses both feet to complications from flu

Photo: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas- A Texas man has lost both his feet due to complications from the flu.

WFAA reports that 51-year-old Brian Herndon was diagnosed with the flu on Jan. 4. The next day, he was admitted to a Fort Worth hospital with pneumonia and quickly went into septic shock.

Herndon was airlifted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas on Jan. 6, where he has been for the past four weeks. His wife Jaye said her husband had no underlying medical conditions that would make him more susceptible to more than just typical flu symptoms.

"He had a 104.7 temperature right away," Jaye said. "And then he had trouble breathing. We didn't wait, we went to the ER. It was that quick."

The effects of septic shock led to blood clots in Hendon's extremities, according to WFAA. Both of his feet and lower legs were amputated above the ankle.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with rehabilitation.