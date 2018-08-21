90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas man charged with fatally stabbing 16-month-old son

1 hour 7 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 6:20 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) - A father is charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed his 16-month-old son at a Dallas-area apartment complex.
  
Authorities say 27-year-old Blair Ness is charged in the death of his toddler son Ashton Ness. The father was shot in the leg by a neighbor trying to stop the attack on Sunday.
  
Police say witnesses reported Ness yelled "Jesus is coming" before the attack.
  
Lewisville police Capt. Mike Lane says the father had significant injuries to his hand from the knife, along with the shooting wound.
  
There's no clear motive behind the slaying. Police said Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the suspect. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days