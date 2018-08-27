92°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas man arrested in Lake Charles accused of kidnapping, sexual assault
LAKE CHARLES - Police arrested a Texas man who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.
According to KATC, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Saucedo of Liberty, Texas, was arrested after he kidnapped a woman on August 25. Police say the victim was able escape at a gas station on Highway 14 to call 911.
Authorities says the victim was kidnapped in Liberty, Texas, and taken to Lake Charles, Louisiana. According to the victim, she was sexually assaulted before reaching Lake Charles. Saucedo was charged with kidnapping.
His bond is set at $100,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit reveals EBR Housing Authority used public money on parties, prizes for...
-
The town Addis debates whether or not to add a rail-road crossing...
-
NATIONAL DOG DAY: BREC plans to renovate its dog parks and expand
-
St. Luke's United Methodist Church celebrates 151st anniversary
-
BREC hosts rodeo to rid their lakes of a toxic plant