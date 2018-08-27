Texas man arrested in Lake Charles accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

Photo: KATC

LAKE CHARLES - Police arrested a Texas man who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

According to KATC, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Saucedo of Liberty, Texas, was arrested after he kidnapped a woman on August 25. Police say the victim was able escape at a gas station on Highway 14 to call 911.

Authorities says the victim was kidnapped in Liberty, Texas, and taken to Lake Charles, Louisiana. According to the victim, she was sexually assaulted before reaching Lake Charles. Saucedo was charged with kidnapping.

His bond is set at $100,000.